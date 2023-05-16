Support Local Journalism

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes red carpet is springing to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry," with Johnny Depp.

This year's festival promises a Côte d'Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days. It's unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival's main hub.


