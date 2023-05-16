...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The official poster featuring actress Catherine Deneuve from the film 'La Chamade' is pictured on the facade of the Palais des Festivals ahead of the Cannes film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 15, 2023. The 76th edition of the film festival runs from May 16 until May 27.
The official poster for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is pictured outside the entrance of the Carlton hotel ahead of the Cannes film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 15, 2023. The 76th edition of the film festival runs from May 16 until May 27.
Jury president Ruben Ostlund, centre, poses with jury members Rungano Nyoni, from left, Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson and Maryam Touzani at the photo call for the jury at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Jury president Ruben Ostlund, centre, poses with jury members Paul Dano, from left, Rungano Nyoni, Denis Menochet, Maryam Touzani, Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson, Damian Szifron and Atiq Rahimi at the photo call for the jury at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Jury president Ruben Ostlund, from right, poses with Damian Szifron, from left, Brie Larson, and Julia Ducournau at the photo call for the jury at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Festival director Thierry Fremaux, wearing a badge that reads "I stand with Ukraine," poses for photographers at the photo call honoring Michael Douglas with a Palme d'Or at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
Joel C Ryan - invision linkable, Invision
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Apple TV+
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
Jonathan Olley - handout one time use, Lucasfilm Ltd.
Scott Garfitt - invision linkable, Invision
Michael Douglas poses for photographers at the photo call honoring him with a Palme d'Or at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
Jury member Brie Larson poses for photographers at the photo call for the jury at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Scott Garfitt - invision linkable, Invision
Jury president Ruben Ostlund poses for photographers at the photo call for the jury at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
Workers roll out the red carpet for the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Cannes film festival runs from May 16 until May 27 2023.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
Scott Garfitt - invision linkable, Invision
The Palme d'Or is displayed at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
Scott Garfitt - invision linkable, Invision
Vianney Le Caer - invision linkable, Invision
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes red carpet is springing to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry," with Johnny Depp.
This year's festival promises a Côte d'Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days. It's unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival's main hub.
“My wife is currently picketing with my 6-month-old, strapped to her chest,” Paul Dano, a juror, said Tuesday, referencing Zoe Kazan. “I will be there on the picket line when I get back home.”
But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold's “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the party is sure to go on, regardless. Stars set to hit Cannes' red carpet in the next week and a half include Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, the Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson.
The festivities Tuesday will include an opening ceremony where Michael Douglas is to receive an honorary Palme d'Or. (Later, one will also be dished out to “Indiana Jones” star Harrison Ford). Earlier Tuesday, the jury that will decide the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, was introduced.
Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, a two-time Palme winner who last year won for the social satire “The Triangle of Sadness," is presiding over the jury that includes Dano, Brie Larson, Argentine filmmaker Damián Szifron, Afghan director Atiq Rahimi, French actor Denis Ménochet, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Tourzani, Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni and French director Julia Ducournau, who in 2019 became the second female filmmaker to win the Palme d'Or for “Titane.”
Östlund, 49, wondered whether he might have been handed the opportunity a decade too soon. But while addressing the press, Östlund — whose “The Triangle of Sadness” was nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards — made it clear where his allegiances lie.
“If I can choose between an Oscar and a Palme d'Or, it's an easy choice," said Östlund. "I would rather have one more (Palme) than have an Oscar.”
The opening night selection has attracted some controversy. “Jeanne du Barry,” directed by and starring the French actor-director Maïwenn, c0-stars Depp as Louis XV. It's Depp's first new film since his trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard.
“To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking, the freedom of speech and the freedom to act within a legal framework,” said Fremaux. “If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned we wouldn’t be here talking about it.”
Larson, a former member of the Time's Up advisory board, was asked for her thoughts on the film playing at Cannes.
“You’ll see if I see it," replied Larson. “And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”
