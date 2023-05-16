Support Local Journalism

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival opened its 76th edition with a parade of stars, including the much-debated return of Johnny Depp.

Depp's prominence on the festival's first day — he plays Louis XV in the opening night film, “Jeanne du Barry” — has been a hot topic in the leadup to the premiere. (Festival juror Brie Larson left it an open question on whether she would even watch the film, which is not in competition.) Depp received a warm welcome Tuesday night, smiling for cameras as fans nearby chanted “Johnny!”


