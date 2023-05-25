...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 02...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until Friday, June 02.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 5.18 feet (1534 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through the end of the month.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
In this May 22, 2023 photo, festivalgoers kiss at the entrance to the Martinez Hotel before a premiere during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
In this May 20, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wave to Leonardo DiCaprio as he arrives at the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
In this May 17, 2023 photo, Jose Condessa, from left, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, and Jason Fernandez pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Monster' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
In this May 22, 2023 photo, festivalgoers kiss at the entrance to the Martinez Hotel before a premiere during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 19, 2023 photo, hotel workers carry beach furniture along the Boulevard de la Croisette during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 20, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wave to Leonardo DiCaprio as he arrives at the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 16, 2023 photo, a festivalgoer walks the red carpet during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 19, 2023 photo, a discarded red carpet sits behind the Palais des Festivals during the 76th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 19, 2023 photo, a dress is displayed along the red carpet during the premiere of the film 'The Zone of Interest' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 19, 2023 photo, Natalie Portman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Zone of Interest' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 17, 2023 photo, Jose Condessa, from left, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, and Jason Fernandez pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Monster' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 16, 2023 photo, fans wait in line to see actors arriving at the premiere of the film 'Only the River Flows' during the 76th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 20, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wait for Leonardo DiCaprio outside of the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 23, 2023 photo, Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 24, 2023 photo, actress Julia Garner is pictured on a magazine cover in front of the Palais des Festivals during the 76th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 22, 2023 photo, festivalgoers are reflected in the window of the Martinez Hotel before a premiere during the 76th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 23, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wave to actors departing the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
In this May 14, 2023 photo a festivalgoer stands in front of the red carpet before the start of the 76th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it blur, can never be seen in full.
Though a wide-screen spectacular, Cannes is often spied only in fleeting glimpses — the back of a star’s head, the flowing train of a gown. Outside the festival hub, the Palais des Festival, throngs teeter on ladders and rise on tiptoes to catch a view of the French Riviera pageant that has unspooled over the last two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.