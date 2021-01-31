Captain Tom hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, his daughter said Sunday Jan. 31, 2021.