Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting sit inside a defendant's glass cage during a hearing at the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine are facing trial in southern Russia. The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol last year.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine went on trial in southern Russia on Wednesday.
The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion, an elite Ukrainian armed forces unit that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. Russia captured Mariupol last year after a three-month battle that reduced most of the city to smoldering ruins.
