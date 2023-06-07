Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz clenches his fist after scoring a point in the tie-break of the third set against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in four sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, rear, during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry celebrates after scoring a point against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Thibault Camus - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
PARIS (AP) — Two weeks ago, before the start of play at the French Open, the brackets were set for the tournament, and one possible semifinal matchup immediately demanded attention: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the Next Big Thing in men’s tennis, against No. 3 Novak Djokovic, the Current Big Thing in men’s tennis.
The heightened anticipation was not merely because it would be fascinating to see the two of them play at Roland Garros. It also would be fascinating to see them play each other, period: They’ve only met once, and it was 13 months ago, with Alcaraz coming out on top.
