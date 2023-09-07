Soccer Saudi Arabia Carrasco

FILE - Belgium's Yannick Carrasco, left, vies for the ball with Croatia's Josip Juranovic during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 1, 2022. Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco brushed off criticism of human rights Thursday following his transfer to Al-Shabab FC from Atletico Madrid. Carrasco, who trains this week with the Belgian squad ahead of a couple of European Championship qualifiers, asked the national team's staff to organize a press conference so he could explain the reasons behind his move.

 Francisco Seco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco made light of the criticism of Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record on Thursday following his transfer to Al Shabab from Atletico Madrid.

Carrasco, who is training this week with the Belgian national team ahead of a couple of European Championship qualifiers, asked the staff to organize a news conference so he could explain the reasons behind his move.


