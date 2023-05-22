.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Police officers stand guard on Howell Road in Cardiff as they face a "large scale disorder" at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely, Cardiff, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A few cars were set on fire and objects were hurled at police after a traffic accident Monday night in the Welsh capital Cardiff grew into what officials described as “large-scale disorder.”
Bronwen Weatherby - foreign subscriber, PA
LONDON (AP) — At least two cars were set ablaze and objects were hurled at police after a traffic accident Monday night in the Welsh capital Cardiff grew into what officials described as “large scale disorder.”
Officers were called to the scene of a crash on Snowden Road in Ely district shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Scenes livestreamed on YouTube showed dozens of people, many wearing hoods or balaclavas, milling around while others threw objects and shot off fireworks at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.
