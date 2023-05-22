Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — At least two cars were set ablaze and objects were hurled at police after a traffic accident Monday night in the Welsh capital Cardiff grew into what officials described as “large scale disorder.”

Officers were called to the scene of a crash on Snowden Road in Ely district shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Scenes livestreamed on YouTube showed dozens of people, many wearing hoods or balaclavas, milling around while others threw objects and shot off fireworks at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.


