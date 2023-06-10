CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men pose for a photo with the four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash, in the Solano jungle, Caqueta state, Colombia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive the four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle.
Uncredited - hogp, Colombia's Armed Force Press Office
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men tend to the four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash, in the Solano jungle, Caqueta state, Colombia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive the four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle.
Uncredited - hogp, Colombia's Armed Force Press Office
FILE - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, a soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206, May 18, 2023, that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. The discovery of footprints on May 30 of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.
A military helicopter takes off with a group of Indigenous at a military base in Calamar, Colombia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to help search for four Indigenous children who are missing after a deadly plane crash. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.
Military personnel unload from a plane one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Military personnel and Indigenous leaders stand under a plane after the arrival of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
Military personnel unload from a plane one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Air Force officers applaud during the arrival of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash, at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Paramedics carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Military personnel unload from a plane one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
General Pedro Sanchez, the commander of the joint command of special operations of the military forces, welcomes Indigenous people the airport in San Jose del Guaviare, Colombia, Sunday, May 21, 2023, after they arrived to help in the search of four Indigenous children who are missing after a deadly plane crash. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.
Cassava flour and fruit kept 4 children alive for 40 days after plane crash in Colombia's jungle
Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Native people to work together
By MANUEL RUEDA and REGINA GARCIA CANO - Associated Press
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men pose for a photo with the four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash, in the Solano jungle, Caqueta state, Colombia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive the four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle.
Uncredited - hogp, Colombia's Armed Force Press Office
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men tend to the four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash, in the Solano jungle, Caqueta state, Colombia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive the four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle.
Uncredited - hogp, Colombia's Armed Force Press Office
FILE - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, a soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206, May 18, 2023, that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. The discovery of footprints on May 30 of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.
A military helicopter takes off with a group of Indigenous at a military base in Calamar, Colombia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to help search for four Indigenous children who are missing after a deadly plane crash. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.
Fernando Vergara - staff, AP
Military personnel unload from a plane one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
John Vizcaino - stringer, AP
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Military personnel and Indigenous leaders stand under a plane after the arrival of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Military personnel unload from a plane one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Air Force officers applaud during the arrival of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash, at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Paramedics carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
John Vizcaino - stringer, AP
CORRECTS BROTHERS TO CHILDREN - Military personnel unload from a plane one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle.
John Vizcaino - stringer, AP
General Pedro Sanchez, the commander of the joint command of special operations of the military forces, welcomes Indigenous people the airport in San Jose del Guaviare, Colombia, Sunday, May 21, 2023, after they arrived to help in the search of four Indigenous children who are missing after a deadly plane crash. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Indigenous people to work together.
Cassava flour and some familiarity with the rainforest's fruits were key to the children's extraordinary survival in an area where snakes, mosquitoes and other animals abound. The members of the Huitoto people, aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months, are expected to remain for a minimum of two weeks at a hospital receiving treatment after their rescue Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.