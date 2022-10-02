Mexico Tropical Weather

This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene grew to Category 3 strength on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas.

After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. That was slightly below its Category 4 peak of 130 mph (215 kph) earlier in the day.

