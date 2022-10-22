Mexico Tropical Weather

This satellite image taken at 15:30 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn plowed over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta while heading for a Sunday landfall a little to the north.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) late Saturday, but might lose some power during the night.

