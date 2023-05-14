...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Sunday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Saturday the stage was 6.6 feet (758 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet (920 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Easterly downslope winds will remain strong
through sunrise across the eastern half of the Cache Valley,
then decrease gradually through the mid- morning
hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown
around or damaged by the wind.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Smoke and fire rise from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike targeting a building in Gaza, Saturday, May 13, 2023. The building was owned by an Islamic Jihad official.
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a cease-fire after five days of fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza City, Saturday, May 13, 2023. The two sides agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce late Saturday, halting fighting that 33 Palestinians, including at least 13 civilians, dead. Two people in Israel were killed by rocket fire.
An Israeli family sit in a bomb shelter of an apartment building to stay safe from rockets fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Saturday, May 13, 2023. It was the fifth day of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza.
Israelis rest in the bomb shelter of an apartment building to stay safe from rockets fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Saturday, May 13, 2023. It was the fifth day of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza.
Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of Said Mesha and Adnan Araj during their funeral in the Balata refugee camp near the West Bank town of Nablus Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Israeli military raided the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank, sparking a firefight that killed Araj and Mesha. Israel said both men were armed.
Smoke and fire rise from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike targeting a building in Gaza, Saturday, May 13, 2023. The building was owned by an Islamic Jihad official.
Ashraf Amra - stringer, AP
Fatima Shbair - staff, AP
Adel Hana - staff, AP
An Israeli family sit in a bomb shelter of an apartment building to stay safe from rockets fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Saturday, May 13, 2023. It was the fifth day of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza.
Ohad Zwigenberg - staff, AP
Fatima Shbair - staff, AP
Adel Hana - staff, AP
Israelis rest in the bomb shelter of an apartment building to stay safe from rockets fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Saturday, May 13, 2023. It was the fifth day of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza.
Tsafrir Abayov - staff, AP
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system fires interceptors at rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Tsafrir Abayov - staff, AP
Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site of an airstrike that the Israeli military said targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad member, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Fatima Shbair - staff, AP
Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site of an airstrike that the Israeli military said targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad member, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Fatima Shbair - staff, AP
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Hatem Moussa - staff, AP
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed building that the Israeli military said targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad member in Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Adel Hana - staff, AP
Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of Said Mesha and Adnan Araj during their funeral in the Balata refugee camp near the West Bank town of Nablus Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Israeli military raided the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank, sparking a firefight that killed Araj and Mesha. Israel said both men were armed.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Rockets fired from Gaza and intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system over Israeli skies are seen from Gaza City, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Fatima Shbair - staff, AP
Fatima Shbair - staff, AP
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fragile cease-fire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding after a five-day clash that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel.
The latest round of Gaza fighting was sparked Tuesday when Israeli jets killed three top commanders from the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to earlier rocket launches from Gaza. Those killings set off a barrage of militant fire and the conflagration threatened to drag the region into another all-out war until an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took hold late Saturday.
While the calm appeared to bring a sense of relief to Gaza's 2 million people and hundreds of thousands of Israelis who had been largely confined to bomb shelters in recent days, the agreement did nothing to address the underlying issues that have fueled numerous rounds of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip over the years.
In Gaza, residents surveyed the latest damage caused to their surroundings, with gaping holes left in the apartments serving as what Israel said were hideouts for the six senior Islamic Jihad members killed during this round. Gaza’s main cargo crossing with Israel reopened Sunday after warnings that keeping it closed would force Gaza's sole power plant to shut down, deepening a power crisis.
Israel was gradually lifting restrictions on residents in southern Israel, which had borne the brunt of the rocket fire.
Israeli officials have expressed satisfaction with the latest battle, having eliminated many of Islamic Jihad's top brass in what it says were pinpointed strikes based on solid intelligence. But at least 13 of those killed in Gaza were civilians, among them children as young as 4 years old, as well as women.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the targeted attacks on the militants' hideouts would reverberate around the region.
“Israel’s enemies in Gaza and much farther than Gaza know that even if they try to hide, we are able and prepared to reach them at any time,” he told a meeting of his Cabinet.
Israel has faced criticism in the past from rights groups over the civilian casualties in its bombardments in Gaza. Israel says it does its utmost to avoid harming civilians in its strikes and says militants operate from within the territory's densely populated areas to fire rockets indiscriminately at Israeli communities.
Throughout the fighting, Israel's repeated airstrikes targeting Islamic Jihad and its command centers and rocket-launching sites showed no signs of stopping the rocket fire, prompting Islamic Jihad to declare victory and sending cheering Palestinians out into the streets late Saturday.
The Israeli military reported over 1,400 launches throughout the fighting, with some rockets reaching as far as the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem areas. Israeli jets struck more than 400 targets, according to a preliminary military tally, which also showed about a fifth of the rockets were misfired and landed in Gaza, while most of the rest were either intercepted or landed in open areas.
An 80-year-old woman and a Palestinian laborer who was working inside Israel were killed by rocket fire. A Palestinian human rights group said three people, including two children, were killed in Gaza by errant rockets.
It was the latest in a long series of battles between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized control of the seaside territory in 2007. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars, and there have been numerous smaller flareups as well.
The more powerful Hamas has praised Islamic Jihad’s strikes but remained on the sidelines during the latest round of fighting, limiting the scope of the conflict. As the de facto government held responsible for the abysmal conditions in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Hamas has recently tried to keep a lid on its conflict with Israel. Islamic Jihad, on the other hand, a more ideological and unruly militant group wedded to violence, has taken the lead in the past few rounds of fighting with Israel.
Saturday’s deal did not address many of the causes of the repeated fighting, including Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza, the large arsenals of weapons possessed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad and Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim all three areas for a future state. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but Hamas subsequently overran the territory and expelled forces loyal to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.
Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza in what Israel says is a policy aimed at preventing Hamas from arming. The Palestinians and international rights groups say the policy, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment.
Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
