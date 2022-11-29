Britain Census Religion

FILE - The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby listens to debate at the General Synod in London, on Feb. 13, 2017. Less than half of people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census – the first time the country's official religion has been followed by a minority of the population. Figures from the 2021 census released Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, by the Office for National Statistics reveal that Britain has become less religious, and less white, in the decade since the last census in 2011.

 Alastair Grant - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time the country's official religion has been followed by a minority of the population.

Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the decade since the last census, figures from the 2021 census released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics revealed.


