...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Logan River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
At 5.5 feet (1883 cfs), moderate flooding will impact the Birch
Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.4 feet (1656 cfs).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 5.4 feet (1656 cfs).
- Forecast...The river is forecast to fall below flood stage
late this evening, but remain elevated and oscillate near
flood stage through Thursday night.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Cars drive past the iconic Cotton Tree in downtown Freetown, Sierra Leone on March 2015. The centuries-old tree, seen as a symbol of liberty and freedom by early settlers, fell late Wednesday May 24 2023 during torrential rains in the capital causing a great loss to the nation and leaving "a gap in our hearts", President Julius Maada Bio told The Associated Press.
TJ Bade - stringer, AP
Michael Duff - stringer, AP
TJ Bade - stringer, AP
TJ Bade - stringer, AP
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Torrential rains in Sierra Leone's capital felled the centuries-old Cotton Tree, a national treasure whose loss has left “a gap" in people's hearts, the country's President Julius Maada Bio said Thursday.
“There is no stronger symbol of our national story than the Cotton Tree, a physical embodiment of where we come from as a country,” Bio told the Associated Press. "Nothing in nature lasts forever, so our challenge is to rekindle, nurture, and develop that powerful African spirit for so long represented,.’
