LONDON (AP) — King Charles III pledged Monday to follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty” as he addressed lawmakers from both houses of parliament in London before he boarded a plane to Edinburgh to be with the late queen's coffin as it lies at rest in the Scottish capital.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince Harry hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity."

