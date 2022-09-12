From second right, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne stand as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
From left, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Sophie the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
From second right, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
A hearse carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II's oak coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle. The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.
Britain's King Charles III sits at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
Lord Speaker John McFall, left, walks next to Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort are seated at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
Members of both Houses of Parliament await the arrival of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, where they are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard enter ahead of the arrival of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Yeomen Warders march out of Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, where the House of Commons and the House of Lords meet to express their condolences in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
View outside Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, where the House of Commons and the House of Lords meet to express their condolences in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss, center, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, center left, and Scottish National Party (SNP) House of Commons leader Ian Blackford, sit ahead of the arrival of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne.
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, sit at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
King Charles III gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Britain's King Charles III, center, arrives at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
King Charles III gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave Clarence House, for Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
King Charles III is seated at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, sit at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
Britain's King Charles III, left, and the Queen Consort sit at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
King Charles III gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolences, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Britain's King Charles III delivers his message at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
King Charles III is seated at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, where the House of Commons and the House of Lords met to express their condolences in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Britain's King Charles III arrives at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III pledged Monday to follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty” as he addressed lawmakers from both houses of parliament in London before he boarded a plane to Edinburgh to be with the late queen's coffin as it lies at rest in the Scottish capital.
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince Harry hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity."
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king, and he replied.
A trumpet fanfare greeted the king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, as they entered the hall, which was packed with hundreds of legislators.
Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the U.K.’s political system.
He paid tribute to his mother, saying: “As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.”
The hall, with its magnificent hammer-beam roof, is the oldest part of the parliamentary complex — a remnant of the medieval Palace of Westminster that once stood on the site.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation between crown and Parliament led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
Earlier Monday, a personal statement posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
The national outpouring of grief continued Sunday as thousands of people lined streets and roadsides as the oak coffin was borne from the late queen's beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat, where she died on Thursday, to Edinburgh.
Later Monday in Edinburgh, the king will walk behind his mother's coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where the crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin ahead of a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70-year reign of the widely cherished monarch.
The queen's coffin will lie at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to file past and pay their respects. On Tuesday, it will be flown to London where the coffin will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on Sept. 19.
After visiting Scotland, Charles embarks on a tour of the other nations that make up the United Kingdom — he visits the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast, on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
Harry's statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying that “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”