French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, right, meet rescue forces, in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded.
Security forces examine the scene of knife attack in Annecy, French Alps, Thursday, June 8, 2023. An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps. A a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive for a meeting at the Haute-Savoie prefecture, in Annecy, in the French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded.
Henri, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. Henri had a heavy backpack on his back and was holding another in his hand when the attacker slashed at him Thursday June 8, 2023. Henri was shown grappling with the assailant and charging after him during the knife attack that critically wounded four children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, and also injured two adults.
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Henri, second right, the 24-year-old 'backpack hero', his friend Lilian and Youssouf, who suffered minor stab wounds as he tried to intercept the suspect as he fled, in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded.
Henri, right, meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. Henri had a heavy backpack on his back and was holding another in his hand when the attacker slashed at him Thursday June 8, 2023. Henri was shown grappling with the assailant and charging after him during the knife attack that critically wounded four children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, and also injured two adults.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets security and rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
PARIS (AP) — French judges on Saturday handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park, an attack that reverberated across France and beyond.
The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent Swedish residency, has a 3-year-old daughter living in Sweden, regional prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect mentioned his daughter, his wife and Jesus Christ during the attack Thursday targeting a playground in the lakeside town of Annecy.
