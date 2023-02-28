Support Local Journalism

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The transformation begins as night falls on this semi-desert esplanade on the outskirts of Chile’s capital, with Arturo, Alejandro and René applying makeup and donning wigs, feathers and sequins to become “Verónica Power,” "Alexandra” and “The Crazy Purse Woman.”

The characters are classics of the Timoteo Circus, a show that has fought prejudice and discrimination against Chile’s LGBTQ community for more than a half century, even through a military dictatorship, in a country known for its devout Catholicism.


