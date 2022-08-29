Support Local Journalism

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities said Monday that 28 people have been charged and 15 officials including police are being investigated for corruption two months after a brutal attack on several women in the northern city of Tangshan that sparked outrage and safety concerns.

The investigation has gone beyond the actual attack to encompass broader allegations of criminal activity and police corruption in the area.

