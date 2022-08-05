Support Local Journalism

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, including crucial climate cooperation between the two nations that led to the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.

China's declaration adds to rapidly escalating tensions that followed Pelosi’s visit and the Chinese response with military exercises off Taiwan, including firing missiles that splashed down in surrounding waters. White House spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that China’s military actions were of “concern to Taiwan, to us, and to our partners around the world."

