...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.05 feet (1417 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon before
oscillating just below flood stage through Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Chinese astronauts for the Shenzhou-16 mission, from left, Gui Haichao, Zhu Yangzhu and Jing Haipeng wave as they attend a send-off ceremony ahead of their manned space mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
Spectators cheer as Chinese astronauts prepare to board for liftoff for their Shenzhou-16 manned space mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Chinese astronaut Gui Haichao waves during a send-off ceremony for his manned space mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Spectators cheer as Chinese astronauts prepare to board for liftoff for their Shenzhou-16 manned space mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
A Long March rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-16 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
