BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping's continued dominance in running the nation Saturday, one day ahead of giving him a widely expected third five-year term as leader.

A party congress effectively removed Premier Li Keqiang from senior leadership. Li, the nation's No. 2 official, is a proponent of market-oriented reforms, which are in contrast to Xi's moves to expand state control over the economy.

