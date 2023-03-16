China US TikTok Ban

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023.

 Matt Slocum - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States on Thursday of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok following reports that the Biden administration was calling for its Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the popular video-sharing app.

The U.S. has yet to present evidence that TikTok threatens its national security and was using the excuse of data security to abuse its power to suppress foreign companies, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.


