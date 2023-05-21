China-US-Tech Battle

FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. Stepping up a feud with Washington over technology and security, China's government on Sunday, May 21, 2023 told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chip maker, Micron Technology Inc.

 Steve Helber - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — Stepping up a feud with Washington over technology and security, China's government on Sunday told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc.

Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that pose hazards to China’s information infrastructure and affect national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said on its website. Its six-sentence statement gave no details.


