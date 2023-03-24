China US South China Sea

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts routine underway operations in South China Sea, Friday March 24, 2023. China threatened “serious consequences” Friday, after the U.S. Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea the second day in a row, which Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security.

 Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson - hogp, U.S. Navy

BANGKOK (AP) — China threatened “serious consequences” Friday after the United States Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security.

The warning comes amid growing tensions between China and the United States in the region, as Washington pushes back at Beijing's growingly assertive posture in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway it claims virtually in its entirety.


