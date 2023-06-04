...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt high mountain snowpack and
increase river flows.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
As rivers continue to run high, cold and fast, stay away from
riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.9 feet (1290 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate just below
action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 cfs) this week. Minor inundation
of low lying areas adjacent to the river channel will
continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
A police officer, left, gestures to a journalist to stop as people on bicycles are ordered to stop for identification check at a checkpoint along a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023, during the 34th anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
A foreigner on a bicycle talks to a police officer after he was ordered to stop for identification check at a checkpoint along a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023, during the 34th anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
A plain clothes policeman, center on a bicycle, keeps watch on people riding bicycles are ordered to stop for identification check at a checkpoint along a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023, during the 34th anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Police officers take away a member of the public in the Causeway Bay area on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square massacre, in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Police perform stop and search on members of the public near Victoria Park, on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4, 2023. China has tightened already strict access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, police detained several protesters on the eve of the anniversary at Victoria Park.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Police patrol near Victoria Park on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4, 2023. China has tightened already strict access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, police detained several protesters on the eve of the anniversary at Victoria Park.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
A foreigner waits on his bicycle as people on bicycles are ordered to stop for identification check at a checkpoint along a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023, during the 34th anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
People riding bicycles are ordered to stop for identification check at a checkpoint along a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023, during the 34th anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
A trade fair organized by pro-Beijing groups occupies Victoria Park, where tens of thousands of Hong Kongers held an annual candlelight vigil for decades each June 4 to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, during the 34th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Police perform stop and search on members of the public near Victoria Park, on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4, 2023. China has tightened already strict access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, police detained several protesters on the eve of the anniversary at Victoria Park.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Performers prepare next to a video promoting China at a trade fair organized by pro-Beijing groups in Victoria Park, on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4 2023. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, several people, including activists and artists, were detained on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the crackdown, a move underscording the city’s shrinking room for freedom of expression.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
A visitor walks at a trade fair organized by pro-Beijing groups in Victoria Park, the city's venue for the annual 1989 Tiananmen crackdown vigil, on the 34th anniversary in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4, 2023. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, several people, including activists and artists, were detained on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the crackdown, a move underscording the city’s shrinking room for freedom of expression.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is featured on a video promoting China at a trade fair organized by pro-Beijing groups in Victoria Park, on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4, 2023. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, several people, including activists and artists, were detained on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the crackdown, a move underscording the city’s shrinking room for freedom of expression.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Indian tourists pose with posters in solidarity with exile Tibetans as they mark the anniversary of Tiananmen Square protest in 1989 and the subsequent clamp down by the Chinese authorities in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Ashwini Bhatia - staff, AP
A security person watch over residents passing in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023. China tightened already strict access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Sunday, the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests.
Emily Wang Fujiyama - staff, AP
Residents past by a a police van parked in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Sunday, June 4, 2023. China tightened already strict access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Sunday, the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests.
Emily Wang Fujiyama - staff, AP
Hundreds of participants attend a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Chiang Ying-ying - stringer, AP
People leave messages during a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Chiang Ying-ying - stringer, AP
Hundreds of participants attend a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Chiang Ying-ying - stringer, AP
Hundreds of participants attend a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Chiang Ying-ying - stringer, AP
A member of the public is escorted by police after light a smartphone light near Victoria Park, the city's former venue for the annual 1989 Tiananmen massacre vigil, on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
In this two photo combination image, at left thousands of people attend the annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong's Victoria Park, June 4, 2019 to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, and right shows the same venue taken over by a carnival organized by pro-Beijing groups to mark the city's 1997 handover to China on the 34th anniversary of the crackdown, June 4, 2023.
Vincent Yu - staff, AP
FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing.
Vincent Yu - staff, AP
A view of Victoria Park, the city's venue for the annual 1989 Tiananmen massacre vigil, where a carnival organized by pro-Beijing groups to mark the city's 1997 handover to China has replaced scenes of people rallying for democracy on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
In this two photo combination image, at top thousands of people attend the annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong's Victoria Park, June 4, 2019 to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, and bottom shows the same venue taken over by a carnival organized by pro-Beijing groups to mark the city's 1997 handover to China on the 34th anniversary of the crackdown, June 4, 2023.
Vincent Yu - staff, AP
People take photos to the imitation of Pillar of Shame during a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
Activist Leo Tang is taken away by police near Victoria Park, the city's venue for the annual 1989 Tiananmen massacre vigil, on the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 4 2023.
BEIJING (AP) — China tightened access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Sunday, the anniversary of the military suppression of 1989 pro-democracy protests that left a still unknown number of people dead and discussions and commemorations forbidden within the country.
In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, eight people, including activists and artists, were detained on the eve of the anniversary of the crackdown, a move that underscored the city’s shrinking room for freedom of expression. Police on late Sunday said they arrested a woman for allegedly obstructing police officers in performing their duties and took 23 others away on suspicion of breaching public peace for further investigation. Many of them were detained by officers around Victoria Park.
