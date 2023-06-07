Driverless trucks move shipping containers at an automated port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China's exports fell 7.5% from a year ago in May, 2023, and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing.
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls is slowing as global demand weakens under pressure from higher interest rates.
Exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. China's global trade surplus narrowed by 16.1% to $65.8 billion.
