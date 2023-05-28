...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will remain near minor flood stage
through Sunday evening before rising back into flood stage
through at least Friday.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a sign which reads "1st C919 inaugural flight" is seen in front of the Chinese made passenger aircraft prepared for its first commercial flight from Shanghai on Sunday, May 28, 2023. China’s first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with companies such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a passenger takes a selfie near a sign which reads "1st C919 inaugural flight" displayed in front of the Chinese made passenger aircraft prepared for its first commercial flight from Shanghai on Sunday, May 28, 2023. China’s first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with companies such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a C919 plane, China's first domestically made passenger jet is welcomed with water jets after completing its maiden commercial flight operated by China Eastern Airlines at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Sunday, May 28, 2023. China's first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a C919 plane, China's first domestically made passenger jet is welcomed with water jets after completing its maiden commercial flight operated by China Eastern Airlines at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Sunday, May 28, 2023. China’s first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
A traveler wearing a face mask sits near a parked jetliner from Hebei Airlines at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, Sunday, May 28, 2023. China's first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
A traveler wearing a face mask walks along a concourse near parked jetliners from China Southern and China Eastern Airlines at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, Sunday, May 28, 2023. China's first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
Travelers stand at a window with a parked jetliner from China Southern in the background, at Beijing Daxing International Airport, in Beijing, Sunday, May 28, 2023. China's first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
A traveler wearing a face mask sits in a concourse near parked jetliners from China Southern, China United, and Air China at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, Sunday, May 28, 2023. China's first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.
The C919 plane, built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China, carried about 130 passengers on the flight, according to state-owned newspaper China Daily. The jet took off Sunday morning from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and landed less than two hours later in Beijing.
