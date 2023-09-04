G20

FILE - Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on July 11, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping is apparently skipping this week’s Group of 20 summit in India as bilateral relations remain icy. Instead, Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the Sept. 9-10 gathering, the Foreign Ministry said Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is apparently skipping this week’s Group of 20 summit in India as bilateral relations remain icy.

Instead, Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the Sept. 9-10 gathering, the Foreign Ministry said Monday in a one sentence notice on its website.


