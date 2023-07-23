...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with record breaking
temperatures of 101 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush
Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal with
low temperatures forecast between 70 and 80 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
