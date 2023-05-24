China Yao Ming

FILE - Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming attends a luncheon during the forum titled Chinese Modernization and the World held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai, on April 21, 2023. Yao has stepped down as head of China’s struggling national league.

BEIJING (AP) — Former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming has stepped down as head of China’s struggling national basketball league.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Yao had been leading efforts to commercialize the top-tier 20-team Chinese Basketball Association Management Company since his appointment in 2017.


