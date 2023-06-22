Wang Quanzhang and his wife Li Wenzu look at their phone and laptop in the dark after power was cut off for their apartment in Beijing's Changping district, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Disbarred human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing the country's battered civil rights community.
Chinese human rights lawyer chased out of 13 homes in 2 months as pressure rises on legal advocates
A disbarred Chinese human rights lawyer has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing China’s battered civil rights community
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A disbarred Chinese human rights lawyer has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing the country's battered civil rights community.
Wang Quanzhang said he is now living in a borrowed apartment in the suburbs where the power is frequently cut off, while another lawyer left Beijing entirely in hopes of ending the harassment. His colleague Bao Longjun said he is still in the apartment he owns, but has been barred from leaving it multiple times by unidentified groups of men who loiter outside his door. Bao said a fourth lawyer was detained along with his wife.
