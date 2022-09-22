Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

FILE - A Chinese national flag flies at Tiananmen Square in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.

 Andy Wong

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.

The Guangyang Disrict People's Court in northern Hebei province announced in a statement that the man, Chen Jizhi, was a ringleader of a criminal gang and had conducted criminal activities for years.

