FILE - The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby walks in Westminster on Sept. 14, 2022. The Church of England said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time — but its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still not be able to marry in its churches. The plans, to be outlined in a report to the General Synod, which meets in London next month, came after five years of debate and consultation on the church's position on sexuality.

LONDON (AP) — The Church of England said Wednesday it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time but same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches.

The decision followed five years of debate and consultation on the church's position on sexuality. It is expected to be outlined in a report to the church's national assembly, the General Synod, which meets in London next month.


