Rescue workers attempt to tow boats carrying residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
An emergency worker carries belongings of residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
People evacuated from a flooded neighborhood are seen inside a army truck as police and rescue workers stand atop the roof in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
A resident is helped down from the roof of a bus after being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
Svitlana Telenda holds her dog as she is evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
Citizens embark on chaotic scramble to escape floodwaters after Ukraine dam breach
Dozens of evacuees on an island in the Dnieper River scurried onto the tops of military trucks to flee rising floodwaters caused by the breach of a dam upstream, as shelling in a war zone separating Ukrainian and Russian forces echoed overhead
Iryna Sokeryna holds her daughter Liubov Sokeryna as they take cover from Russian shelling while being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
An emergency worker carries belongings of residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows flooded port facilities and industrial area in Kherson, southern Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
People evacuated from a flooded neighborhood are seen inside a army truck as police and rescue workers stand atop the roof in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
Rescue workers attempt to tow boats carrying residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
A resident is helped down from the roof of a bus after being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
Svitlana Telenda holds her dog as she is evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — As shelling from Russia’s war on Ukraine echoed overhead, dozens of evacuees on an island in the Dnieper River scurried onto the tops of military trucks or into rafts to flee rising floodwaters caused by the breach of a dam upstream.
The unnerving bark of dogs left behind further soured the mood of those ferried to safety. A woman in one raft clutched the head of her despondent daughter. A stalled military truck stuck in swelling waters raised the panic level as Red Cross teams tried to manage an orderly evacuation.
