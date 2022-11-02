Netherlands Vermeer Protest

FILE- Visitors take pictures of Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (approx. 1665) during a preview for the press of the renovated Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands, June 20, 2014. The Vermeer masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” has become the latest artwork targetted by climate activists in a protest at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The museum did not immediately return calls and emails for comment after a video of the protest was posted on Twitter.

 Peter Dejong - staff, AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer's iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.

Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.


