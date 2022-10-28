Climate Questions-Sources of Emissions

What are the sources of emissions?

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?

The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world’s needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they’re not coming from renewable sources.


