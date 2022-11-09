Support Local Journalism

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year's U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels.

The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace "inefficient thermal power plants” with clean energy like wind or solar, funded by institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the African Development Bank, HSBC and CitiBank.


