UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Thai authorities on Sunday fined two CNN journalists for working in the country on tourist visas but cleared them of wrongdoing for entering the day care center where more than 20 children were massacred, saying they had filmed inside believing they had obtained permission.

Deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said the journalists had been waved into the building by a volunteer or a health officer, but did not know the person was not authorized to allow them inside.

