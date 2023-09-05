Support Local Journalism

MADRID (AP) — The coach of Spain's World Cup-winning women's soccer team was fired Tuesday, less than three weeks after the victory celebration that led to the suspension of the country's soccer federation president for kissing a player.

The Spanish soccer federation offered no immediate explanation for the dismissal, saying only that Jorge Vilda was “key to the notable growth of women’s soccer” and thanking him for leading the national team to the World Cup title and to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings — its highest ever position.


