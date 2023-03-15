Miners wait for news of fellow workers after an explosion at a coal mine that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Relatives wait for news from loved ones working after an explosion at a coal mine, that according to authorities killed at least 11 people, in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Residents and miners gather at the entrance of a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Miners ride on the back of a pick up after helping in rescue efforts after an explosion at a coal mine that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Residents and miners gather outside a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Neighbors and relatives wait for news of miners at a coal mine affected by an explosion that, according to authorities, killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Friends and relatives of miners embrace at the entrance of a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Residentes and miners gather at a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Colombian coal mine blast kills 11, search on for survivors
A powerful explosion has torn through a series of five coal mines interconnected by tunnels and ventiliation systems in a rural area of central Colombia, killing at least 11 people and leaving 10 others missing
Miners wait for news of fellow workers after an explosion at a coal mine that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Relatives wait for news from loved ones working after an explosion at a coal mine, that according to authorities killed at least 11 people, in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Residents and miners gather at the entrance of a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Miners ride on the back of a pick up after helping in rescue efforts after an explosion at a coal mine that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Relatives leave the area after an explosion at a coal mine, that according to authorities killed at least 11 people, in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Rescue workers gather after an explosion at a coal mine that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Residents and miners gather outside a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Neighbors and relatives wait for news of miners at a coal mine affected by an explosion that, according to authorities, killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Friends and relatives of miners embrace at the entrance of a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Residentes and miners gather at a coal mine affected by an explosion that according to authorities killed at least 11 people in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A powerful explosion tore through a series of five coal mines interconnected by tunnels and ventilation systems in a rural area of central Colombia, killing at least 11 people and leaving 10 others missing, the government said Wednesday.
Nine other miners who got out of the complex after the blast were taken for medical examinations, and three were still being treated Wednesday evening, officials said.
President Gustavo Petro said on his Twitter account that rescuers were making every effort to reach the missing miners.
The blast, which was attributed to a build-up of methane gas, happened Tuesday night in Sutatausa, a municipality in Cundinamarca department about 75 miles (45 miles) from the capital, Bogota.
Álvaro Farfán, captain of the Cundinamarca fire department, told local media the explosion affected five mines interconnected by tunnels, generating a “chain" blast with a wide impact.
Petro said 11 miners had been confirmed dead. Energy and Mines Minister Irene Vélez said 10 people were unaccounted for.
Six bodies had been recovered by searchers, while five others had been sighted, said Javier Pava, director of the state-run National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.
Explosions and cave-ins are common in Colombia's coal mines.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.