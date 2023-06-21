A dog rolls on the grass near an obstacle course at a Colombian Army training facility for military working dogs to serve alongside troops in various capacities, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
A handler guides his dog through an obstacle course at a Colombian Army training facility for military working dogs to serve alongside troops in various capacities, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
With his golden snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days
A dog walks through an opening at a Colombian Army training facility for military working dogs to serve alongside troops in various capacities, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
A handler holds his dog at a Colombian Army training facility for military working dogs to serve alongside troops in various capacities, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — With his powerful snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days.
Pawprints from the military-trained search dog led trackers to the children earlier this month. But the Belgian Shepherd went missing during the search and is now himself the target of a sophisticated rescue operation that started soon after the four young survivors where flown on a helicopter to Bogota.
