FILE - The emergency contraceptive levonorgestrel is displayed for sale in a vending machine on the campus of the University of Washington in Seattle on Friday, June 2, 2023. Taking piroxicam, which is typically prescribed for arthritis, together with the morning-after pill levonorgestrel could boost its effectiveness when taken up to three days after unprotected sex, according to new research published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

LONDON (AP) — Taking a common arthritis drug together with the morning-after pill Plan B could boost the contraceptive's effectiveness, according to new research published Wednesday.

Levonorgestrel, often called Plan B, is the most widely available type of emergency contraception. It works by preventing or delaying ovulation.


