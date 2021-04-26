Continental Europe could allow US tourists back this summer

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, Marcel Schmetz raises the US flag next to a WWII American Sherman tank at his Remember Museum 39-45 in Thimister-Clermont, Belgium. Tourists from the United States who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could be able to travel across the European Union this summer, officials from the 27-nation bloc said on Monday, April 26, 2021.