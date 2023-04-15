Support Local Journalism

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — In the end, nothing could stop Corach Rambler in another eventful edition of the Grand National.

The 8-1 favorite produced a strong finish to win the world-famous horse race, which was delayed for 15 minutes Saturday after animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of the course and got onto the track. Some of the activists apparently attempted to affix themselves to the race fences using glue and lock-on devices, according to the Animal Rising organization, before being taken away by police and security officials.


