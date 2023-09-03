...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake
Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley,
Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch
Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western
Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend,
aided by low pressure and a cold front tracking through Utah.
This will bring the potential for multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Maggi a Pembrokeshire Corgi with her owner takes part in a parade of corgi dogs in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, near Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year on since the late monarch's death. Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and paraded them outside the palace in central London Sunday to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed.
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II speaks with members of the Manitoba Corgi Association, during a visit to Winnipeg, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2002. Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year on since the late monarch's death. Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and paraded them outside the palace in central London Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed.
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II speaks with members of the Manitoba Corgi Association, during a visit to Winnipeg, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2002. Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year on since the late monarch's death. Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and paraded them outside the palace in central London Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed.
LONDON (AP) — The changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace may draw tourists from far and wide, but on Sunday visitors to the landmark were treated to a different sort of spectacle: a parade of corgis dressed up in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits.
Around 20 royal fans and their pet corgis gathered to walk their dogs outside the palace in central London to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death.
