Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2021, about the conflict in Ethiopia, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of the country’s leader. Abiy Ahmed is Ethiopian prime minister, not the president.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you