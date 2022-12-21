QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — In a story published December 18, 2022, about Syrian Kurdish migrants, The Associated Press erroneously reported Syrian nationals do not need a visa to enter Egypt. Syrian nationals are required to obtain a visa to enter Egypt. The Syrian Kurdish migrants documented in the report said they transit through Egypt, without entering the country.
Correction: Migration-Syrian Kurds story
In a story published December 18, 2022, about Syrian Kurdish migrants, The Associated Press erroneously reported Syrian nationals do not need a visa to enter Egypt
