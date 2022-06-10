Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk, left, is welcomed by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola prior to deliver a speech at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
British citizen Shaun Pinner sits behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago.
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Paramedics and investigators check the body of a woman killed by shelling in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Aslin is one of two British citizens and a Moroccan national who have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago.
A man cries over the body of his girlfriend killed by shelling in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a break after digging trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Ribbons in the colors of the Ukraine flag are tied to a building destroyed by attacks in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Injured Ukrainian military personnel show the toll the war is taking on the people of Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces on Monday continued efforts to slow the advance of Russian troops onto the eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
A notice warning about land mines is attached to a tree as a Ukrainian specialized team searches for mines in a field in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier walks near a post warning about landmines in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A journalist takes a picture of smoke rising from a landmine exploded by a Ukrainian specialized team working on a field to clean the area on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier stands in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A woman holds her head as she clear her house of rubble after attacks in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Unexploded shells and other weaponry is displayed by a Ukrainian specialized team searching for them in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A man exercise in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A homeless man sleeps on a bench at a bus stop on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier looks at a drone screen showing Russian troops positions during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Unexploded shells and other weaponry is displayed by a Ukrainian specialized team searching for them in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier makes his way amidst rubble during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Oleksandr Ratushniak
A notice warning about land mines is attached to a tree near where Ukrainian specialized team searches for mines in a field in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier on a position during heavy fighting in the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Olga Vasilyevna sits outside her home in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Vasilyevna says that after attacks she still has no water nor electricity.
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A woman takes a break while working the land at her home destroyed by attacks in Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier stands in a position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Drawings made by Ukrainian children decorate a sleeping area in a Ukrainian trench near the front lines in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the U.N. has been working on a deal that would export millions of tons of grain and other commodities from Ukraine and Russia.
A Ukrainian soldier crouches on a position during heavy battles in the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A Ukrainian tank is in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Ammunition is stored in a Ukrainian trench near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier is in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Injured Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were brought to clinics in a key eastern Ukrainian city as fighting with Russian forces continues.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk, left, is welcomed by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola prior to deliver a speech at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen take a break after digging trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A man walks with his dog near a building destroyed by attacks in Gorenka, outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Oleg flies a drone while testing it on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Drones are been extensively used by Russian and Ukrainian troops on the war.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrive for a joint news conference in Ankara, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Men fix a roof at a house destroyed by attacks in Gorenka,on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A woman looks outside her window at a building destroyed by attacks in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A man looks at what is left of his home and car after attacks in Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
British citizen Shaun Pinner sits behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago.
A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
View of a sunflower seeds warehouse damaged by shelling in Zvanika region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier takes cover during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Paramedics and investigators check the body of a woman killed by shelling in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Aslin is one of two British citizens and a Moroccan national who have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago.
A farm worker loads sunflower seeds into a truck at a warehouse damaged by shelling in Zvanika region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A man cries over the body of his girlfriend killed by shelling in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier takes position during heavy battles at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldiers runs for cover during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier watches out during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — In a story published June 9, 2022, about three foreign fighters who were sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Britain’s foreign secretary. Her name is Liz Truss.
