PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — In a story April 5, 2021, about the lack of vaccines in Haiti, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Pan American Health Organization had given the country 500 testing kits. The organization has provided 10,000 PCR tests and 75,000 rapid antigen tests.
