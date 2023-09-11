FILE - Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto sits in the courtroom at the start of his trial in Lisbon, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer has been convicted by a Lisbon court of nine crimes and given a suspended prison sentence of four years. Portuguese media reported on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 that the three-judge panel found Rui Pinto guilty on five counts of unauthorized entry into computer systems, three counts of intercepting correspondence for accessing emails, and one count of attempted extortion
Francisco Teixeira da Mota, defence lawyer of of Rui Pinto, speaks to journalists outside the court where the Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted at the end of a three-year trial, in Lisbon, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. During his trial, Pinto admitted he was behind the information published on the website that was set up in 2015 but argued he is a whistleblower, not a criminal.
A supporter of Rui Pinto holds a banner outside the court where the Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted at the end of a three-year trial, in Lisbon, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. During his trial, Pinto admitted he was behind the information published on the "Football Leaks" website that was set up in 2015 but argued he is a whistleblower, not a criminal.
Court convicts Portuguese hacker in Football Leaks trial and gives him a 4-year suspended sentence
A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer has been convicted by a Lisbon court of nine crimes and given a suspended prison sentence of four years
FILE - Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto sits in the courtroom at the start of his trial in Lisbon, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer has been convicted by a Lisbon court of nine crimes and given a suspended prison sentence of four years. Portuguese media reported on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 that the three-judge panel found Rui Pinto guilty on five counts of unauthorized entry into computer systems, three counts of intercepting correspondence for accessing emails, and one count of attempted extortion
Armando Franca - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Francisco Teixeira da Mota, defence lawyer of of Rui Pinto, speaks to journalists outside the court where the Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted at the end of a three-year trial, in Lisbon, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. During his trial, Pinto admitted he was behind the information published on the website that was set up in 2015 but argued he is a whistleblower, not a criminal.
Armando Franca - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Rui Pinto holds a banner outside the court where the Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted at the end of a three-year trial, in Lisbon, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. During his trial, Pinto admitted he was behind the information published on the "Football Leaks" website that was set up in 2015 but argued he is a whistleblower, not a criminal.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted Monday by a Lisbon court of nine crimes and given a suspended prison sentence of four years.
The three-judge panel found Rui Pinto, now 34 years old, guilty on five counts of unauthorized entry into computer systems, three counts of intercepting correspondence for accessing emails, and one count of attempted extortion, Portuguese media reported.
The court convicted Pinto of hacking computers belonging to the Doyen sports investment fund, the Portuguese attorney general’s office and a Lisbon law firm. It was not proven he had hacked a website belonging to the Portuguese soccer federation, the judges said.
Pinto’s disclosures embarrassed star players, top clubs and influential agents between 2015-18 and helped drive official investigations across Europe.
The website published information about the transfer fees and salaries of such stars as Neymar, then at Barcelona, Radamel Falcao at Monaco and Gareth Bale at Real Madrid. It also alleged that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain flouted European soccer’s spending rules.
During his trial, Pinto admitted he was behind the information published on the website that was set up in 2015 but argued he is a whistleblower, not a criminal. However, he added: “My work as a whistleblower is finished.”
He said he had acted in the public interest for no personal gain. However, the court found him guilty of extortion in his dealings with Doyen.
His lawyers told the court that Pinto has helped authorities in Europe and beyond to tackle crime in the sport, especially murky financial dealings.
Pinto was cooperating with authorities in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Malta in their soccer investigations, they said.
After his arrest, Pinto spent 18 months in pre-trial detention in Lisbon, including seven months in isolation, before being released after starting to cooperate with Portuguese police and entering a witness protection program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.