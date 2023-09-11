Support Local Journalism

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted Monday by a Lisbon court of nine crimes and given a suspended prison sentence of four years.

The three-judge panel found Rui Pinto, now 34 years old, guilty on five counts of unauthorized entry into computer systems, three counts of intercepting correspondence for accessing emails, and one count of attempted extortion, Portuguese media reported.


